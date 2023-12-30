The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) hope to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have hit.

Marquette has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 303rd.

The 78.5 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 11.8 more points than the Bluejays give up (66.7).

Marquette is 10-1 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 49.8% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Creighton has a 9-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays rank 219th.

The Bluejays' 83 points per game are 16.7 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Creighton has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Golden Eagles ceded 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than when playing on the road (73.7).

Looking at three-point shooting, Marquette fared better when playing at home last year, making 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton put up more points at home (79.3 per game) than on the road (72.5) last season.

The Bluejays conceded 62.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.6 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Creighton made fewer trifectas on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (37.5%) as well.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown W 81-51 Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center 1/10/2024 Butler - Fiserv Forum

Creighton Upcoming Schedule