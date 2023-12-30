The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) welcome in the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Bluejays allow to opponents.
  • Marquette has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 302nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays rank 51st.
  • The 78.5 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 11.8 more points than the Bluejays allow (66.7).
  • Marquette has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • This season, Creighton has a 9-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.3% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 313th.
  • The Bluejays score 16.7 more points per game (83) than the Golden Eagles give up (66.3).
  • When Creighton gives up fewer than 78.5 points, it is 7-2.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette posted 83.3 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Golden Eagles played better at home last year, giving up 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 in away games.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Marquette performed better at home last season, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Creighton averaged 79.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.5.
  • At home, the Bluejays conceded 62.5 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Creighton made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.7%) than at home (37.5%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown W 81-51 Fiserv Forum
12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum
1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
1/10/2024 Butler - Fiserv Forum

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova L 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 Providence - CHI Health Center Omaha

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.