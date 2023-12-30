How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have made.
- Marquette has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 51st.
- The 78.5 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 11.8 more points than the Bluejays give up (66.7).
- Marquette is 10-1 when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- Creighton has put together a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.3% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 313th.
- The Bluejays put up 16.7 more points per game (83) than the Golden Eagles allow (66.3).
- When Creighton gives up fewer than 78.5 points, it is 7-2.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette put up 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (79.7).
- When playing at home, the Golden Eagles gave up 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than when playing on the road (73.7).
- At home, Marquette averaged 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than on the road (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to on the road (34.8%).
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Creighton scored 79.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 72.5.
- At home, the Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.6).
- Creighton made more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (30.7%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 84-79
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|W 81-51
|Fiserv Forum
|12/30/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/6/2024
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|1/10/2024
|Butler
|-
|Fiserv Forum
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|L 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|W 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|L 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|Providence
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
