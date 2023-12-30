The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will host the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: CBS
Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Bluejays allow to opponents.
  • In games Marquette shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
  • The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 302nd.
  • The 78.5 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 11.8 more points than the Bluejays allow (66.7).
  • Marquette has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays have shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
  • Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 313th.
  • The Bluejays score 16.7 more points per game (83) than the Golden Eagles give up (66.3).
  • When Creighton allows fewer than 78.5 points, it is 7-2.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette put up 83.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Golden Eagles surrendered 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than when playing on the road (73.7).
  • Marquette drained 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton scored more points at home (79.3 per game) than away (72.5) last season.
  • The Bluejays conceded fewer points at home (62.5 per game) than on the road (70.6) last season.
  • Creighton knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (30.7%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown W 81-51 Fiserv Forum
12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum
1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
1/10/2024 Butler - Fiserv Forum

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova L 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 Providence - CHI Health Center Omaha

