The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) hope to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have hit.
  • Marquette has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 303rd.
  • The 78.5 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 11.8 more points than the Bluejays give up (66.7).
  • Marquette is 10-1 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays are shooting 49.8% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Creighton has a 9-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays rank 219th.
  • The Bluejays' 83 points per game are 16.7 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Creighton has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Golden Eagles ceded 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than when playing on the road (73.7).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Marquette fared better when playing at home last year, making 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton put up more points at home (79.3 per game) than on the road (72.5) last season.
  • The Bluejays conceded 62.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.6 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Creighton made fewer trifectas on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (37.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown W 81-51 Fiserv Forum
12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum
1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
1/10/2024 Butler - Fiserv Forum

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova L 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 Providence - CHI Health Center Omaha

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.