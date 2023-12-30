The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Bluejays allow to opponents.
  • Marquette has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 302nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays rank 51st.
  • The Golden Eagles record 78.5 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 66.7 the Bluejays give up.
  • Marquette is 10-1 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
  • Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 313th.
  • The Bluejays average 16.7 more points per game (83) than the Golden Eagles give up (66.3).
  • Creighton has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette posted 83.3 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 73.7.
  • Marquette averaged 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton scored 79.3 points per game at home last season, and 72.5 on the road.
  • The Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.6 on the road.
  • At home, Creighton sunk 9.9 triples per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Creighton's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than on the road (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown W 81-51 Fiserv Forum
12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum
1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
1/10/2024 Butler - Fiserv Forum

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova L 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 Providence - CHI Health Center Omaha

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.