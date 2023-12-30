Marquette vs. Creighton: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Creighton matchup in this article.
Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Marquette vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Creighton Moneyline
Marquette vs. Creighton Betting Trends
- Marquette has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
- The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 13 times this season.
- Creighton has covered seven times in 12 games with a spread this season.
- Bluejays games have hit the over six out of 12 times this season.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Marquette is fifth-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Golden Eagles have had the 46th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1800 at the start of the season to +1400.
- Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.
