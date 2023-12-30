Will Marquette be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Marquette's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1600

+1600 Preseason national championship odds: +2500

+2500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +1600

How Marquette ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 2-1 7 7 3

Marquette's best wins

Marquette's signature win this season came against the Kansas Jayhawks, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 2). Marquette took home the 73-59 win on November 21 at a neutral site. Oso Ighodaro, in that signature victory, amassed a team-leading 21 points with nine rebounds and two assists. Chase Ross also played a part with 12 points, six rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

71-64 on the road over Illinois (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 14

72-67 at home over Creighton (No. 22/AP Poll) on December 30

86-65 at home over Texas (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 6

93-56 at home over Southern (No. 114/RPI) on November 28

92-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 116/RPI) on November 6

Marquette's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams according to the RPI, Marquette is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories, but also tied for the 19th-most defeats.

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Marquette has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Marquette has to deal with the eighth-hardest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Golden Eagles' 16 remaining games this season, 13 are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records above .500.

Marquette has 16 games left on the schedule, with four games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Marquette's next game

Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

Seton Hall Pirates vs. Marquette Golden Eagles Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

