The Creighton Bluejays (8-2, 0-0 Big East) play a fellow Big East squad, the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2, 0-0 Big East), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Marquette Players to Watch

Tyler Kolek: 15.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Oso Ighodaro: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Kam Jones: 15.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Chase Ross: 7.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK David Joplin: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Creighton Players to Watch

Baylor Scheierman: 18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Alexander: 15.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK Steven Ashworth: 8.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Francisco Farabello: 5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Marquette vs. Creighton Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Creighton AVG Creighton Rank 79th 80.2 Points Scored 84.5 30th 96th 67.2 Points Allowed 65.0 51st 315th 32.9 Rebounds 40.4 49th 317th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 9.0 191st 81st 8.7 3pt Made 12.1 2nd 59th 16.1 Assists 17.9 20th 50th 10.0 Turnovers 9.7 43rd

