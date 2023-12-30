What are Milwaukee's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Milwaukee ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 2-1 NR NR 306

Milwaukee's best wins

When Milwaukee beat the Wright State Raiders, who are ranked No. 190 in the RPI, on December 31 by a score of 91-83, it was its best victory of the year thus far. The leading scorer against Wright State was BJ Freeman, who dropped 23 points with six rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

85-83 at home over Chattanooga (No. 249/RPI) on December 22

81-79 on the road over UC Davis (No. 284/RPI) on December 9

78-75 at home over Robert Morris (No. 325/RPI) on December 29

61-59 over Siena (No. 358/RPI) on November 21

Milwaukee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Milwaukee is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Milwaukee has the 231st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Panthers have nine games remaining versus teams above .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Milwaukee has 17 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Milwaukee's next game

Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Panthers

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Panthers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN2

