How to Watch the Milwaukee vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons' (8-4) Horizon schedule includes Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Panthers (7-6) at Klotsche Center. It tips at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Milwaukee vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison
- The Mastodons put up 15.1 more points per game (76.3) than the Panthers give up to opponents (61.2).
- Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.
- Milwaukee is 7-6 when it allows fewer than 76.3 points.
- The Panthers record just 2.6 more points per game (68.5) than the Mastodons give up (65.9).
- Milwaukee is 6-2 when scoring more than 65.9 points.
- When Purdue Fort Wayne gives up fewer than 68.5 points, it is 6-1.
- This season the Panthers are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Mastodons give up.
- The Mastodons shoot 43.5% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Panthers allow.
Milwaukee Leaders
- Kendall Nead: 18.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (21-for-71)
- Kamy Peppler: 12.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)
- Jada Donaldson: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
- Angie Cera: 10.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (19-for-57)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Milwaukee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 60-47
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|W 59-52
|Lantz Arena
|12/20/2023
|Viterbo
|W 100-37
|Klotsche Center
|12/30/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Klotsche Center
|1/1/2024
|Cleveland State
|-
|Klotsche Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.