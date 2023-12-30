The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) look to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Ohio State Stats Insights

This season, the Buckeyes have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have made.

Ohio State has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 162nd.

The Buckeyes average 10.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Mountaineers give up (68.8).

Ohio State has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 68.8 points.

West Virginia Stats Insights

West Virginia is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.

The Mountaineers' 67.8 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes give up.

When West Virginia gives up fewer than 79.4 points, it is 4-5.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Buckeyes gave up 13.3 fewer points per game (63) than when playing on the road (76.3).

When it comes to total threes made, Ohio State fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.5% mark in road games.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.6.

In 2022-23, the Mountaineers gave up 5.4 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than on the road (74.6).

Beyond the arc, West Virginia drained fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) too.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center 12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena 12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena 1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule