The Winnipeg Jets (20-9-4) host the Minnesota Wild (16-13-4) -- who've won four straight -- on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI to see the match unfold as the Wild attempt to knock off the Jets.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Jets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 104 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 12th in the league.

The Wild have 103 goals this season (3.1 per game), 20th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 29 goals during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 33 13 20 33 36 11 0% Mats Zuccarello 28 6 22 28 20 15 30% Joel Eriksson Ek 33 15 10 25 8 16 49.3% Marco Rossi 33 11 11 22 11 12 40.6% Matthew Boldy 26 10 10 20 20 22 35.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have conceded 83 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

The Jets rank 15th in the league with 110 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Jets are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 35 goals over that span.

Jets Key Players