The Winnipeg Jets (20-9-4) host the Minnesota Wild (16-13-4), who have won four in a row, on Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-135) Wild (+115) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have won three of the 14 games, or 21.4%, in which they've been an underdog.

Minnesota has a record of 1-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this matchup implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Wild.

Minnesota has played 19 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Wild vs Jets Additional Info

Wild vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 110 (15th) Goals 103 (20th) 83 (2nd) Goals Allowed 104 (12th) 18 (23rd) Power Play Goals 20 (22nd) 24 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 33 (32nd)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota owns a 6-4-0 record versus the spread while finishing 7-3-0 straight up over its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Minnesota has gone over the total four times.

The Wild have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

In their last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are averaging 7.3 goals, 1.1 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Wild have the NHL's 20th-ranked scoring offense (103 total goals, 3.1 per game).

The Wild's 104 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 12th in the league.

Their 18th-ranked goal differential is -1.

