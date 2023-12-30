2024 NCAA Bracketology: Wisconsin March Madness Odds | January 1
What are Wisconsin's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Preseason national championship odds: +10000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000
How Wisconsin ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-3
|1-0
|22
|23
|34
Wisconsin's best wins
Wisconsin took down the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles, 75-64, on December 2, in its best win of the season. Against Marquette, Max Klesmit led the team by dropping 21 points to go along with one rebound and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 65-41 over Virginia (No. 46/RPI) on November 20
- 70-57 on the road over Michigan State (No. 90/RPI) on December 5
- 69-61 over SMU (No. 144/RPI) on November 22
- 75-60 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 233/RPI) on December 14
- 71-49 at home over Western Illinois (No. 257/RPI) on November 27
Wisconsin's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Wisconsin has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (two), but also has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).
- The Badgers have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Wisconsin has to manage the 17th-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- The Badgers have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 18 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Wisconsin has 19 games left this season, including three contests versus Top 25 teams.
Wisconsin's next game
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: BTN
