Can we count on Wisconsin to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Wisconsin ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-2 NR NR 83

Wisconsin's best wins

Wisconsin's signature win this season came in a 66-64 victory on November 14 over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 79) in the RPI. Ronnie Porter led the offense versus South Dakota State, tallying 17 points. Second on the team was Brooke Schramek with 14 points.

Next best wins

78-55 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 158/RPI) on December 13

82-72 over Boston College (No. 186/RPI) on November 25

74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 200/RPI) on November 9

75-54 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 237/RPI) on November 29

62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 300/RPI) on November 7

Wisconsin's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Wisconsin is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, Wisconsin has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Wisconsin has been handed the 41st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Badgers' 16 remaining games this season, five are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records above .500.

Wisconsin's upcoming schedule features three games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Wisconsin's next game

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

