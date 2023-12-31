Aaron Jones will be up against the ninth-best run defense in the NFL when his Green Bay Packers meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

On 100 attempts, Jones has run for 425 yards (47.2 ypg), with two rushing TDs. Jones makes an impact in the air attack, reeling in 24 passes for 193 yards (21.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jones vs. the Vikings

Jones vs the Vikings (since 2021): 4 GP / 66.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 66.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Vikings have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Minnesota has allowed one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

The Vikings have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

Jones will face the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense this week. The Vikings give up 95.4 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Vikings have totaled 11 touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Vikings' defense is 10th in the NFL in that category.

Aaron Jones Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 51.5 (-111)

Jones Rushing Insights

So far this season, Jones has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in nine opportunities).

The Packers, who are 11th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.9% of the time while running 42.1%.

He has carried the ball in 100 of his team's 375 total rushing attempts this season (26.7%).

Jones has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 8.3% of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 27 carries in the red zone (36.0% of his team's 75 red zone rushes).

Aaron Jones Receiving Props vs the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Jones Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Jones has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 44.4% of his games (four of nine).

Jones has been targeted on 37 of his team's 515 passing attempts this season (7.2% target share).

He averages 5.2 yards per target this season (193 yards on 37 targets).

Jones has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

With nine red zone targets, Jones has been on the receiving end of 11.0% of his team's 82 red zone pass attempts.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Panthers 12/24/2023 Week 16 21 ATT / 127 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/17/2023 Week 15 13 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 73 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs

