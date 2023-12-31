With the Green Bay Packers taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is Aaron Jones a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jones will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Aaron Jones score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Jones has taken 100 carries for 425 yards (47.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jones has also caught 24 passes for 193 yards (21.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

He, in nine games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Aaron Jones Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0 Week 8 Vikings 7 29 0 4 17 0 Week 9 Rams 20 73 1 4 26 0 Week 10 @Steelers 13 35 0 4 19 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 14 0 1 3 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 13 53 0 4 16 0 Week 16 @Panthers 21 127 0 1 8 0

Rep Aaron Jones with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.