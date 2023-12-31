See how every Big East team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Marquette

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 26-5

11-3 | 26-5 Odds to Win Big East: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 72-67 vs Creighton

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Seton Hall

@ Seton Hall Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Creighton

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 25-6

9-4 | 25-6 Odds to Win Big East: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 72-67 vs Marquette

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgetown

@ Georgetown Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. UConn

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-5

11-2 | 26-5 Odds to Win Big East: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st

131st Last Game: W 69-65 vs St. John's

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: DePaul

DePaul Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Villanova

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 20-11

9-4 | 20-11 Odds to Win Big East: +275

+275 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th

36th Last Game: W 84-48 vs DePaul

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Xavier

Xavier Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Xavier

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 16-15

7-6 | 16-15 Odds to Win Big East: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 74-54 vs Seton Hall

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Villanova

@ Villanova Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. St. John's (NY)

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 18-13

9-4 | 18-13 Odds to Win Big East: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th

39th Last Game: W 84-79 vs Hofstra

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Butler

Butler Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Butler

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 18-12

10-3 | 18-12 Odds to Win Big East: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st

61st Last Game: L 85-75 vs Providence

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ St. John's

@ St. John's Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Providence

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 20-11

11-2 | 20-11 Odds to Win Big East: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th

114th Last Game: W 85-75 vs Butler

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Seton Hall

Seton Hall Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Seton Hall

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 12-19

8-5 | 12-19 Odds to Win Big East: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st

81st Last Game: L 74-54 vs Xavier

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Providence

@ Providence Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Georgetown

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 8-23

7-6 | 8-23 Odds to Win Big East: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 179th

179th Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th

235th Last Game: L 81-51 vs Marquette

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Creighton

Creighton Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

11. DePaul

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-27

3-9 | 4-27 Odds to Win Big East: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 212th

212th Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th

35th Last Game: W 70-58 vs Chicago State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game