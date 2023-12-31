Sunday's college basketball slate includes three games with Big East teams on the court. Among those contests is the Marquette Golden Eagles taking on the UConn Huskies.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Marquette Golden Eagles at UConn Huskies 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 SNY Marquette Golden Eagles at UConn Huskies 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 SNY Georgetown Hoyas at DePaul Blue Demons 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 -

Follow Big East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!