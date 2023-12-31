Find out how every Big East team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Big East Power Rankings

1. UConn

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 26-4
  • Overall Rank: 3rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: W 95-64 vs Marquette

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Creighton
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: SNY

2. Creighton

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 24-4
  • Overall Rank: 16th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: W 67-56 vs St. John's (NY)

Next Game

  • Opponent: UConn
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: SNY

3. Marquette

  • Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 25-4
  • Overall Rank: 34th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th
  • Last Game: L 95-64 vs UConn

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ St. John's (NY)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

4. Seton Hall

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 41st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th
  • Last Game: L 51-46 vs Providence

Next Game

  • Opponent: Villanova
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

5. Villanova

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 60th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st
  • Last Game: W 86-45 vs Xavier

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Seton Hall
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6. DePaul

  • Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 16-15
  • Overall Rank: 77th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st
  • Last Game: L 66-62 vs Georgetown

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Providence
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7. Georgetown

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 82nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th
  • Last Game: W 66-62 vs DePaul

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Butler
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8. St. John's (NY)

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-18
  • Overall Rank: 102nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th
  • Last Game: L 67-56 vs Creighton

Next Game

  • Opponent: Marquette
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

9. Butler

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 11-17
  • Overall Rank: 120th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th
  • Last Game: W 69-49 vs Ohio

Next Game

  • Opponent: Georgetown
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10. Providence

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Overall Rank: 128th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th
  • Last Game: W 51-46 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

  • Opponent: DePaul
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 3

11. Xavier

  • Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-26
  • Overall Rank: 306th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st
  • Last Game: L 86-45 vs Villanova

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Marquette
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

