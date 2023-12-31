Will Christian Watson Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian Watson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 17 game against the Minnesota Vikings begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Watson's stats can be found below.
Rep Christian Watson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Entering Week 17, Watson has 28 receptions for 422 yards -- 15.1 yards per catch -- and five receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for 11 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 53 occasions.
Keep an eye on Watson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Christian Watson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week:
- Dontayvion Wicks (DNP/chest): 33 Rec; 520 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Jayden Reed (LP/toe): 54 Rec; 592 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Luke Musgrave (LP/kidney): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Trevor Siemian
- Click Here for Darnell Mooney
- Click Here for Brock Wright
- Click Here for Miles Sanders
- Click Here for David Njoku
Packers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Watson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|53
|28
|422
|105
|5
|15.1
Watson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Lions
|4
|2
|25
|1
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|7
|3
|91
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|5
|3
|27
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|8
|3
|33
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|2
|1
|37
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|7
|2
|23
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|4
|2
|21
|1
|Week 12
|@Lions
|7
|5
|94
|1
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|9
|7
|71
|2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.