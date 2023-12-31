Will Frederick Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 31?
Will Frederick Gaudreau find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Gaudreau stats and insights
- Gaudreau has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Gaudreau has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Gaudreau averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 85 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Gaudreau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|16:52
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:06
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 4-3
Wild vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
