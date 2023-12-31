The Green Bay Phoenix (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) are home in Horizon League play against the Robert Morris Colonials (4-10, 0-3 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Colonials allow to opponents.

Green Bay is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 324th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonials rank 227th.

The 65.3 points per game the Phoenix average are 8.4 fewer points than the Colonials give up (73.7).

When Green Bay totals more than 73.7 points, it is 2-0.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

Green Bay is posting 72.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 12.9 more points than it is averaging in road games (59.1).

The Phoenix are surrendering 59.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.7 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (72.0).

Green Bay is averaging 9.0 treys per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.7 more threes and 6.2% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.3 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).

