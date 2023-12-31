How to Watch Green Bay vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) are home in Horizon League play against the Robert Morris Colonials (4-10, 0-3 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Green Bay Stats Insights
- The Phoenix are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Colonials allow to opponents.
- Green Bay is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Phoenix are the 324th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonials rank 227th.
- The 65.3 points per game the Phoenix average are 8.4 fewer points than the Colonials give up (73.7).
- When Green Bay totals more than 73.7 points, it is 2-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison
- Green Bay is posting 72.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 12.9 more points than it is averaging in road games (59.1).
- The Phoenix are surrendering 59.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.7 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (72.0).
- Green Bay is averaging 9.0 treys per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.7 more threes and 6.2% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.3 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 81-47
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/21/2023
|MSOE
|W 79-46
|Resch Center
|12/29/2023
|Wright State
|W 88-77
|Resch Center
|12/31/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Resch Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.