Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Horizon, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Green Bay

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 26-3

9-3 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd

43rd Last Game: W 85-72 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

Opponent: Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

2. Cleveland State

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 26-5

11-3 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th

268th Last Game: L 85-72 vs Green Bay

Next Game

Opponent: @ Milwaukee

@ Milwaukee Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

3. Purdue Fort Wayne

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 22-7

9-4 | 22-7 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st

161st Last Game: W 65-55 vs Milwaukee

Next Game

Opponent: @ Green Bay

@ Green Bay Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

4. Wright State

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 17-12

9-6 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 170th

170th Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th

194th Last Game: W 80-77 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

Opponent: Milwaukee

Milwaukee Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

5. Detroit Mercy

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-12

9-4 | 19-12 Overall Rank: 180th

180th Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th

339th Last Game: W 72-66 vs Florida A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

6. Milwaukee

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 15-14

7-7 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 221st

221st Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th

305th Last Game: L 65-55 vs Purdue Fort Wayne

Next Game

Opponent: Cleveland State

Cleveland State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

7. Oakland

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-18

5-6 | 8-18 Overall Rank: 269th

269th Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th

168th Last Game: W 89-79 vs Northern Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: @ Youngstown State

@ Youngstown State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8. Youngstown State

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 9-20

5-9 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 271st

271st Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th

304th Last Game: W 58-56 vs IUPUI

Next Game

Opponent: Oakland

Oakland Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9. Robert Morris

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-19

6-7 | 8-19 Overall Rank: 275th

275th Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th

285th Last Game: L 80-77 vs Wright State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Purdue Fort Wayne

@ Purdue Fort Wayne Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10. Northern Kentucky

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-26

2-9 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 314th

314th Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st

151st Last Game: L 89-79 vs Oakland

Next Game

Opponent: @ Detroit Mercy

@ Detroit Mercy Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

11. IUPUI

Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 3-26

2-11 | 3-26 Overall Rank: 325th

325th Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th

250th Last Game: L 58-56 vs Youngstown State

Next Game