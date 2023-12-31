Jordan Love will be up against the 17th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Love has racked up 3,587 passing yards (239.1 per game) for Green Bay, completing 62.5% of his passes with 27 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions on the year. On the ground, Love has rushed 45 times for 246 yards and three TDs, averaging 16.4 yards per game.

Love vs. the Vikings

Love vs the Vikings (since 2021): 5 GP / 64.4 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 64.4 PASS YPG / PASS TD Minnesota has allowed two opposing players to rack up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Vikings have given up one or more passing TDs to 12 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Minnesota has allowed five players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Vikings have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The Vikings allow 225.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings' defense ranks seventh in the NFL with 18 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Vikings

Passing Yards: 237.5 (-115)

237.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-118)

Love Passing Insights

Love has topped his passing yards prop total in 10 games this season, or 66.7%.

The Packers have passed 57.9% of the time and run 42.1% this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

With 514 attempts for 3,587 passing yards, Love is 16th in league play with 7.0 yards per attempt.

Love has thrown for a touchdown in 14 of 15 games this year, with more than one TD pass nine times.

He has scored 30 of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (83.3%).

Love has passed 82 times out of his 514 total attempts while in the red zone (52.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Jordan Love Rushing Props vs the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 7.5 (-111)

Love Rushing Insights

Love has hit the rushing yards over in seven of 15 opportunities (46.7%).

Love has rushed for a score in three of his games this year but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has eight carries in the red zone (10.7% of his team's 75 red zone rushes).

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 12/24/2023 Week 16 17-for-28 / 219 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 12 YDS / 1 TD vs. Buccaneers 12/17/2023 Week 15 29-for-39 / 284 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 12/11/2023 Week 14 25-for-39 / 218 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 25-for-36 / 267 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 22-for-32 / 268 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs

