The UConn Huskies (7-3) meet the Marquette Golden Eagles (10-0) in a clash of Big East squads at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Marquette vs. UConn Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Marquette Players to Watch

Liza Karlen: 16.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Mackenzie Hare: 16.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan King: 14.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Frannie Hottinger: 9.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Rose Nkumu: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

UConn Players to Watch

Paige Bueckers: 19.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

19.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK Aaliyah Edwards: 16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Aubrey Griffin: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Nika Muhl: 7.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK KK Arnold: 7.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

