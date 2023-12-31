The Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) visit the Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) after losing four road games in a row. The Raiders are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The point total is set at 166.5 in the matchup.

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wright State -4.5 166.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee has combined with its opponent to score more than 166.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

Milwaukee's games this season have had an average of 152.8 points, 13.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Milwaukee is 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

With their .364 ATS win percentages this year, both Wright State (4-7-0 ATS) and Milwaukee (4-7-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 166.5 % of Games Over 166.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 6 54.5% 83.5 158.6 78.8 156.5 156.0 Milwaukee 3 27.3% 75.1 158.6 77.7 156.5 149.0

Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends

The Raiders had 11 wins in 22 games against the spread last season in Horizon League games.

The Panthers put up just 3.7 fewer points per game (75.1) than the Raiders give up (78.8).

When it scores more than 78.8 points, Milwaukee is 2-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 4-7-0 1-3 8-3-0 Milwaukee 4-7-0 3-1 8-3-0

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits

Wright State Milwaukee 4-2 Home Record 4-2 0-4 Away Record 1-4 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 89.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.7 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-0-0 4-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-2-0

