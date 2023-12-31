Sunday's contest between the Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) and Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) squaring off at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena has a projected final score of 82-77 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Raiders, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 82, Milwaukee 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. Wright State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wright State (-4.3)

Wright State (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 158.8

Both Milwaukee and Wright State are 4-7-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Panthers and the Raiders are 8-3-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Milwaukee has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over the last 10 contests. Wright State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

Other Horizon League Predictions

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (scoring 75.1 points per game to rank 180th in college basketball while giving up 77.7 per outing to rank 316th in college basketball) and have a -34 scoring differential overall.

Milwaukee is 155th in college basketball at 37.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 fewer than the 38.2 its opponents average.

Milwaukee knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.7 on average.

The Panthers record 92.6 points per 100 possessions (233rd in college basketball), while allowing 95.8 points per 100 possessions (309th in college basketball).

Milwaukee has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.9 per game (103rd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (182nd in college basketball).

