The Minnesota Vikings (7-8) and the Green Bay Packers (7-8) square off on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in a clash of NFC North opponents.

Before the Vikings meet the Packers, check out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Packers vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vikings 1 43.5 -115 -105

Packers vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have played eight games this season that have had more than 43.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Green Bay's outings this season is 41.8, 1.7 fewer points than this game's total.

The Packers have covered the spread seven times this year (7-8-0).

The Packers have won five of the nine games they've played as underdogs this season.

Green Bay has a record of 5-4 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota's contests this year have an average point total of 44.7, 1.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Vikings have put together a record of 7-5-3 against the spread this season.

The Vikings are 3-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 60% of those games).

Minnesota has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Vikings vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Vikings 20.9 21 19.9 10 44.7 7 15 Packers 22.2 11 22.1 15 41.8 8 15

Packers vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends

Packers

Green Bay has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall in its last three contests.

The Packers' past three contests have all gone over the total.

The Packers are scoring more points in divisional matchups (24.3 points per game) than overall (22.2), but also allowing more in the division (25) than overall (22.1).

The Vikings have just 15 more points than their opponents this season (one per game), and the Packers have scored just two more points than their opponents (0.1 per game).

Vikings

Minnesota has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall over its last three contests.

Minnesota has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

In matchups against divisional opponents, the Vikings are averaging 19.3 points per game, while they sport an overall season average of 20.9 points per game. From a defensive standpoint, they are surrendering 16.3 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 19.9 points per game in all games.

The Vikings have outscored their opponents by just 15 points this season (one point per game), and the Packers have put up just two more points than their opponents (0.1 per game).

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 42.1 41.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 22.7 22.8 ATS Record 7-8-0 4-3-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 9-6-0 3-4-0 6-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-4 3-1 2-3

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.7 46.5 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 24.7 23.3 ATS Record 7-5-3 2-5-0 5-0-3 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 2-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 0-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 2-2 1-3

