Romeo Doubs will be up against the 17th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Green Bay Packers play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Doubs has a team-high 646-yard campaign thus far (43.1 yards per game), with eight touchdowns. He has reeled in 56 balls on 89 targets.

Doubs vs. the Vikings

Doubs vs the Vikings (since 2021): 3 GP / 25 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 25 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have allowed 16 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Minnesota has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Vikings yield 225.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Vikings have given up 18 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks seventh in the NFL.

Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-111)

Doubs Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Doubs has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 33.3% of his games (five of 15).

Doubs has received 17.3% of his team's 515 passing attempts this season (89 targets).

He has been targeted 89 times, averaging 7.3 yards per target (74th in NFL).

Doubs has reeled in a touchdown pass in seven of 15 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has eight total touchdowns this season (22.2% of his team's 36 offensive TDs).

With 17 red zone targets, Doubs has been on the receiving end of 20.7% of his team's 82 red zone pass attempts.

Doubs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 4 REC / 79 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 12/11/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

