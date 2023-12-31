The Minnesota Wild (16-14-4) host the Winnipeg Jets (21-9-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild have won seven straight at home.

In the last 10 games for the Wild, their offense has put up 31 goals while their defense has given up 26 (they have a 7-3-0 record in those games). In 31 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with five goals (16.1% conversion rate).

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Sunday's contest.

Wild vs. Jets Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Jets 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-105)

Jets (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Wild vs Jets Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild are 5-4-9 in overtime matchups on their way to a 16-14-4 overall record.

Minnesota is 3-5-2 (eight points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

The four times this season the Wild finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-2-1 (three points).

Minnesota has finished 2-4-1 in the seven games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering five points).

The Wild are 13-7-2 in the 22 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 28 points).

In the 12 games when Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 6-6-0 to record 12 points.

In the 18 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 10-6-2 (22 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 6-8-2 to register 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 17th 3.09 Goals Scored 3.35 11th 17th 3.18 Goals Allowed 2.5 2nd 18th 30.4 Shots 31.3 13th 15th 30.4 Shots Allowed 28.9 6th 22nd 17.95% Power Play % 16.82% 24th 29th 72.73% Penalty Kill % 75.73% 26th

Wild vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

