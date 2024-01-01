Bucks vs. Pacers January 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Central Division opponents meet when the Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) welcome in the Indiana Pacers (13-12) at Fiserv Forum, beginning on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the fourth matchup between the clubs this season.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, BSIN
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo posts 31.2 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 61.5% from the floor (sixth in NBA).
- Damian Lillard posts 25.8 points, 4.4 boards and 7.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Brook Lopez averages 13.0 points, 4.8 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per contest.
- Bobby Portis averages 12.7 points, 6.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per contest.
- Malik Beasley averages 12.2 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 boards.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 24.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 11.8 assists per contest. He's also sinking 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 43.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per game (third in NBA).
- The Pacers are getting 16.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Myles Turner this year.
- Bruce Brown gets the Pacers 12.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while delivering 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Pacers are getting 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this season.
- Buddy Hield is averaging 12.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per game.
Bucks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Pacers
|124.4
|Points Avg.
|127.4
|119.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|127.0
|50.3%
|Field Goal %
|50.5%
|38.3%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
