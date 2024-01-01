Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) and Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers (17-14) play at Fiserv Forum on Monday, January 1, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Tyrese Haliburton Total Fantasy Pts 1614.8 1315 Fantasy Pts Per Game 53.8 48.7 Fantasy Rank 4 7

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 30.7 points, 5.7 assists and 11.1 boards per game.

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game with a +193 scoring differential overall. They put up 125 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 118.9 per outing (24th in the league).

Milwaukee is 10th in the NBA at 44.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.8 its opponents average.

The Bucks hit 14.5 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc (fourth-best in the NBA). They are making three more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 11.5 per game while shooting 33.5%.

Milwaukee loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 13.1 (15th in the league) while its opponents average 11.7.

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 12.7 assists, making 49.8% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per contest (third in NBA).

The Pacers put up 126.6 points per game (first in league) while giving up 124.8 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a +55 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The 40 rebounds per game Indiana accumulates rank 29th in the league, 2.8 fewer than the 42.8 its opponents collect.

The Pacers make 15 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 4.4 more than their opponents.

Indiana and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Pacers commit 13.1 per game (15th in league) and force 13.4 (13th in NBA).

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Tyrese Haliburton Plus/Minus Per Game 6.4 4.9 Usage Percentage 33.8% 26.7% True Shooting Pct 64.5% 63.7% Total Rebound Pct 17.7% 6.6% Assist Pct 27.3% 51.2%

