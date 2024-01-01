Monday's Horizon slate includes the Green Bay Phoenix (7-3) meeting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Green Bay Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Players to Watch

Natalie McNeal: 11.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Bailey Butler: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cassie Schiltz: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Maddy Schreiber: 12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Shayla Sellers: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Audra Emmerson: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryin Ott: 8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Renna Schwieterman: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.