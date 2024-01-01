The Green Bay Phoenix (9-3) hope to extend a four-game winning stretch when they host the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Kress Events Center.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

The Mastodons score an average of 75.5 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 59.9 the Phoenix give up.

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 59.9 points.

Green Bay's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 75.5 points.

The Phoenix score 9.3 more points per game (74.4) than the Mastodons give up (65.1).

Green Bay has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 65.1 points.

When Purdue Fort Wayne allows fewer than 74.4 points, it is 8-1.

This season the Phoenix are shooting 48.9% from the field, 9.1% higher than the Mastodons concede.

The Mastodons shoot 43.2% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Phoenix allow.

Green Bay Leaders

Natalie McNeal: 11 PTS, 50 FG%

11 PTS, 50 FG% Cassie Schiltz: 11.9 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (25-for-54)

11.9 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (25-for-54) Maddy Schreiber: 12.5 PTS, 59.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)

12.5 PTS, 59.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34) Bailey Butler: 7.6 PTS, 2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

7.6 PTS, 2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8.2 PTS, 51.8 FG%

Green Bay Schedule