The Milwaukee Panthers (7-7) hit the court against the Cleveland State Vikings (11-3) on Monday at 3:00 PM ET in Horizon action.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

The Vikings' 77.4 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 61.5 the Panthers allow.

Cleveland State has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.

Milwaukee has a 7-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.4 points.

The Panthers record 67.6 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 65.2 the Vikings give up.

When Milwaukee totals more than 65.2 points, it is 6-2.

Cleveland State has an 11-0 record when allowing fewer than 67.6 points.

The Panthers shoot 42.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Vikings allow defensively.

The Vikings shoot 46.0% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Panthers allow.

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (21-for-75)

18.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (21-for-75) Kamy Peppler: 11.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

11.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87) Jada Donaldson: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Jorey Buwalda: 7.0 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

7.0 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Angie Cera: 9.8 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)

Milwaukee Schedule