On the 2023 college football postseason schedule, fans of schools in Wisconsin should have their eyes on the Wisconsin Badgers versus the LSU Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Wisconsin on TV This Week

Wisconsin Badgers at No. 13 LSU Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-10)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!