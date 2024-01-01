The ReliaQuest Bowl will feature the LSU Tigers hitting the field against the Wisconsin Badgers on Monday, January 1, 2024.

On the offensive side of the ball, LSU has been a top-25 unit, ranking best in the FBS by compiling 547.8 yards per game. The defense ranks 104th (409.2 yards allowed per game). With 370.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Wisconsin ranks 75th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 28th, surrendering 331.3 total yards per contest.

For more specifics of this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wisconsin vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Wisconsin vs. LSU Key Statistics

Wisconsin LSU 370.3 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 547.8 (5th) 331.3 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.2 (84th) 163.2 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.4 (8th) 207.1 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.4 (4th) 16 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (1st) 16 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (110th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has recored 1,688 passing yards, or 140.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.6% of his passes and has tossed six touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 25.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 181 times for 984 yards (82 per game) with 12 touchdowns.

Chez Mellusi has run for 306 yards across 51 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Will Pauling has racked up 694 receiving yards on 66 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Bryson Green has caught 25 passes and compiled 375 receiving yards (31.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Chimere Dike's 40 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 328 yards and one touchdown.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 3,813 yards (317.8 ypg) on 236-of-327 passing with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 1,134 rushing yards on 135 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Logan Diggs has carried the ball 118 times for 652 yards (54.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' leads his squad with 1,546 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 86 receptions (out of 125 targets) and scored 14 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has hauled in 60 passes while averaging 89.9 yards per game and scoring 15 touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has compiled 24 catches for 464 yards, an average of 38.7 yards per game. He's scored seven times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed LSU or Wisconsin gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.