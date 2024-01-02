Can we count on Brandon Duhaime finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild take on the Calgary Flames at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650

Duhaime stats and insights

Duhaime has scored in four of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Flames this season in two games (two shots).

Duhaime has no points on the power play.

Duhaime's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are giving up 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:04 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:31 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:07 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:25 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:55 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:17 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 3-0

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

