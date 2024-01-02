The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Dakota Mermis score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Mermis stats and insights

  • Mermis has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Flames this season in two games (one shot).
  • Mermis has zero points on the power play.
  • Mermis' shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 116 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Mermis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:20 Home L 3-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:35 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:01 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 3-2 SO
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:54 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 4-2

Wild vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

