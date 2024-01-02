The Minnesota Wild, Jared Spurgeon included, will play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Spurgeon's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jared Spurgeon vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurgeon Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Spurgeon has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 12:36 on the ice per game.

Through 15 games this season, Spurgeon has yet to score a goal.

Despite recording points in five of 15 games this season, Spurgeon has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Spurgeon has an assist in five of 15 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Spurgeon hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Spurgeon going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Spurgeon Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 15 Games 5 5 Points 1 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.