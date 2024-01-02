Will Marcus Johansson Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 2?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild match up against the Calgary Flames. Is Marcus Johansson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johansson stats and insights
- Johansson has scored in three of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Flames this season in two games (zero shots).
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johansson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|17:09
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:02
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|13:38
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|16:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|18:42
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Away
|W 3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.