Marcus Johansson and the Minnesota Wild will be in action on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Prop bets for Johansson in that upcoming Wild-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Marcus Johansson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

Johansson's plus-minus this season, in 16:14 per game on the ice, is +3.

Johansson has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johansson has a point in 16 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In 15 of 35 games this season, Johansson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Johansson has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Johansson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Johansson Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 35 Games 6 20 Points 3 4 Goals 0 16 Assists 3

