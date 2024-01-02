For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nic Petan a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Nic Petan score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Petan 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 10 games last season, Petan scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He did not score against the Flames last season in one game (zero shots).

Petan produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 10.0% of them.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league action in goals against.

The Flames secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

