Waupaca County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Waupaca County, Wisconsin, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Waupaca County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Iola-Scandinavia High School at Shiocton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Shiocton, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Menominee Indian High School at Weyauwega-Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Weyauwega, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
