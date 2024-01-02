How to Watch the Wild vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Calgary Flames will visit the Minnesota Wild (who lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI to watch as the Flames and the Wild meet.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs Flames Additional Info
Wild vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|Flames
|3-2 (F/SO) MIN
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|Wild
|5-2 MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild concede 3.2 goals per game (111 in total), 16th in the league.
- With 107 goals (3.1 per game), the Wild have the league's 21st-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Wild have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|34
|13
|21
|34
|36
|11
|0%
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|35
|15
|10
|25
|8
|17
|49.5%
|Marco Rossi
|35
|11
|11
|22
|11
|13
|41.5%
|Matthew Boldy
|28
|11
|10
|21
|21
|23
|37.1%
Flames Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Flames are conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league action.
- The Flames' 107 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Flames are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Flames have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 31 goals during that span.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Blake Coleman
|36
|13
|13
|26
|18
|26
|41.9%
|Nazem Kadri
|36
|10
|16
|26
|31
|22
|48.5%
|Elias Lindholm
|36
|8
|15
|23
|16
|24
|55%
|Yegor Sharangovich
|36
|11
|11
|22
|15
|9
|33.8%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|35
|6
|14
|20
|11
|10
|0%
