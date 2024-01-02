The Minnesota Wild (16-15-4) and Calgary Flames (15-16-5) square off at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild fell to the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Flames are coming off a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Wild's offense has totaled 30 goals over their last 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 25 goals. They have had 30 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (20.0%). They are 7-3-0 in those contests.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Tuesday's game.

Wild vs. Flames Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final result of Wild 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-115)

Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)

Wild vs Flames Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (16-15-4 overall) have a 5-4-9 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Minnesota is 3-6-2 (eight points) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

The four times this season the Wild finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-2-1 (three points).

Minnesota has finished 2-5-1 in the eight games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering five points).

The Wild have scored three or more goals in 22 games (13-7-2, 28 points).

In the 13 games when Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 6-7-0 record (12 points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 10-6-2 (22 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 17 games, going 6-9-2 to record 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 19th 3.06 Goals Scored 2.97 22nd 17th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.22 18th 19th 30.3 Shots 31.8 10th 15th 30.3 Shots Allowed 29.6 10th 21st 18.64% Power Play % 12.07% 29th 30th 72.58% Penalty Kill % 84.21% 6th

Wild vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

