Wild vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Minnesota Wild (16-15-4) take on the Calgary Flames (15-16-5) at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild fell to the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in their last game, while the Flames are coming off a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Wild vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-115)
|Flames (-105)
|6
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have compiled a 10-4 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Minnesota has a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of its games).
- The Wild have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 20 of 35 matches this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Wild vs Flames Additional Info
Wild vs. Flames Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Flames Total (Rank)
|107 (21st)
|Goals
|107 (21st)
|111 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|116 (19th)
|22 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (28th)
|34 (31st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (5th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests Minnesota has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.
- Minnesota hit the over in four of its past 10 games.
- The average amount of goals in the Wild's past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Wild are putting up 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Wild's 3.1 average goals per game add up to 107 total, which makes them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Wild are ranked 16th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 111 total goals (3.2 per game).
- They're ranked 20th in the league with a -4 goal differential .
