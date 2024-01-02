The Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) aim to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Iowa matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Iowa Moneyline FanDuel Wisconsin (-8.5) 153.5 -365 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

A total of five out of the Badgers' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Iowa has compiled a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

Hawkeyes games have gone over the point total nine out of 13 times this year.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 Wisconsin's national championship odds (+5500) place it 24th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 25th-best.

Bookmakers have moved the Badgers' national championship odds up from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +5500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 19th-biggest change.

With odds of +5500, Wisconsin has been given a 1.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.